Samsung Galaxy A13 May Launch in India Very Soon

Samsung Galaxy A13 has been a part of the leaks for quite some time, and the phone is said to have both 5G and 4G variants. Though very limited information is known about the Galaxy A13 4G, it is now reported that the phone’s production has begun at the company’s Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh factory. The new leak by 91Mobiles indicates the phone may launch in the country soon, likely by early next year. A separate leak recently tipped high-resolution renders of Galaxy A13 5G, where we saw triple cameras at the back and hole-punch display.

On the other hand, the 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A13 will reportedly come with quad cameras at the back. As the name suggests, the phone will succeed the Galaxy A12 that the company launched in February 2021. The predecessor comes with quad rear cameras and a MediaTek P35 chipset. Other notable features include a 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch screen and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy A12 debuted in India with a starting price tag of Rs 12,999.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy A13 is tipped to have triple rear cameras, and the past leaks have suggested some more specifications. It will reportedly sport a 6.48-inch LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped to carry MediaTek’s octa-core Dimensity 700 chipset that features on budget smartphones like Vivo V21e 5G, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and even Redmi Note 10T 5G. The triple rear camera system may include a 50-megapixel main camera, and the waterdrop-style (company speak for Infinity-V display) notch is said to house an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other rumoured specifications on the Samsung Galaxy A13 include a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

