Samsung Galaxy A20 With Super AMOLED Display, Dual Cameras Launched in India
The newest member of the Galaxy A-series will be available starting next week and is said to compete with budget smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 and Realme U1.
Samsung has announced the Galaxy A20 for the Indian market. The newest member of the Galaxy A-series will be available starting next week and is said to compete with budget smartphones like the Redmi Note 7 and Realme U1.
The new Galaxy A20 that comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch with the company's Infinity-V Display notch design. it is powered by the octa-core Exynos 7884 SoC, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage which can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). There’s a dual rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens. On the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens with fixed focus.
There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the back and a large 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support over the USB Type-C port. The handset runs on Android 9 Pie with the company's One UI. The Samsung Galaxy A20 will be available for Rs 12,490 in three colour options - Black, Blue, and Red. The handset will be going on sale starting April 8 via Samsung Online Shop, Samsung Opera House, major online retailers, and brick-and-mortar stores.
