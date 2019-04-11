Samsung Galaxy A20e Launched With 5.8-inch Infinity-V Display, Dual Rear Cameras

Samsung has announced a new budget handset called the Galaxy A20e. The handset was unveiled in Poland and comes as an inferior version of the Galaxy A20 which was recently launched in India.The handset looks similar to Galaxy A20 with a plastic finish and a fingerprint sensor at the back. There’s an Infinity-V Display and dual rear camera setup at the back as well and while the price and availability of the Galaxy A20e hasn’t been revealed, it is set to come in Black and White colour options.As for the complete specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A20e features a 5.8-inch HD+ (1560x720 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display panel which is smaller than the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel featured on the Galaxy A20. The A20e is powered by an Exynos 7884 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. There is a dual camera setup at the back which has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front there is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging technology.The Samsung Galaxy A20 was recently launched in India at Rs. 12,490. This means that the new A20e, if and when it launches, could be priced lower than Rs 12,000.