Samsung Galaxy A21s Leaked Specs Suggest 48-Megapixel Camera, 5000mAh Battery

Image for Representation

Some fresh leaks have once brought the Samsung Galaxy A21s in the news again which could go on to be a new budget offering from the company.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 2:37 PM IST
Samsung’s upcoming budget smartphone, the Galaxy A21s has been making rounds of the rumour mill. Today we have some more leaked details about the device which is expected to be a bumped up version of the Galaxy A21.

According to tipset Sudhanshu Ambhore the Galaxy A21s will come with a 6.55-inch display with HD+ resolution. At the back the smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera setup. The primary camera is expected to be a 48-megapixel sensor with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is expected to be a 13-megapixel sensor. There is no info if the front camera will be embedded in a hole-punch like the Galaxy A21 or if it will have a water drop notch.

He also mentions a 5,000mAh battery, which has been leaked in the past. The handset is also expected to feature 3GB RAM and 64GB of storage. According to a Geekbecnh listing, the handset is expected to run the Exynos 850 SoC with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Other expected features include a fingerprint scanner, a microUSB port, NFC, dual-SIM connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Colour options are said to include Black, Blue, and White.

Of course, all the info hasn’t been confirmed so take this with a pinch of salt.

