Samsung Galaxy A21s With 48-Megapixel Quad Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details Here

Samsung has announced the all-new Galaxy A21s smartphone in India. Successor to the Galaxy A21 that was launched in early April, the Galaxy A21s comes with a quad rear camera setup, a large 5,000mAh battery, and an Infinity-O display, which is basically a hole-punch display. The new smartphone is being offered at a starting price of Rs 16,499

Specifications

The Galaxy A21s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 processor and there will be two variants including 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. Both will be offered with 64GB of internal storage with the option of expanding it further using a microSD card. There is also a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens to take selfies.

The handset also comes with a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Rest of the features include a rear fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The dimensions of the phone are 75.3 x 163.6 x 8.9mm and it will be offered in three colour variants- Blue, Black and White.

Price

The Galaxy A21s is going on sale starting today across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung.com and popular online portals. As for the price, the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499 while the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 18,499.