The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will launch in India on July 22, the company announced via a tweet. The new development comes days after a leak tipped its alleged India pricing. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G debuted last month in Europe alongside the 4G-enabled Samsung Galaxy A22. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G is listed on the Samsung India website, but its pricing and availability details remain unclear. It is also unclear whether the 5G version of the phone will retail in India on the same day, that is, July 22.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core processor, which is said to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. The same processor features in budget offerings, like Redmi Note 10T 5G, Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G also has up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Its triple rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone, and it includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Gear up for lag-free, real-time gaming on 5G.11 band 5G network support of #GalaxyA225G will guarantee uninterrupted 5G access. Just 2 days to go. Stay Tuned. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/fhw9cU1uap— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 21, 2021

Ahead of its formal announcement, a report claimed that the device would be available in the country in two storage models. Its price is tipped to start at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model and the top 8GB + 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs 21,999. The alleged pricing appears to be interesting as the South Korean tech giant already sells a bunch of phones around the same price point, such as Galaxy A32, Galaxy M42, and Galaxy F62.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here