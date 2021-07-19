Samsung Galaxy A22 5G's India Prices Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in India after introducing the smartphone in the Netherlands and select European regions in June this year. Ahead of the formal announcement of its launch, 91Mobiles claims that the device would be available in the country in two storage models. Its price is tipped to start at Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model and the top 8GB + 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs 21,999. The alleged pricing appears to be interesting as the South Korean tech giant already sells a bunch of phones around the same price point, such as Galaxy A32, Galaxy M42, and Galaxy F62.

The same publication had previously claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G would launch in August. Samsung had also introduced a 4G variant of Galaxy A22 back in June in the Netherlands, but its India-specific details remain unclear. In terms of specifications, India-focused and the existing Galaxy A22 5G could bear similarities. To recall, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a waterdrop-style notch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core processor, which is said to be MediaTek Dimensity 700. The same processor features in budget offerings, like Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G also has up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Its triple rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone, and it includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Its price in Europe starts at EUR 229 (approx Rs 20,300) for the base model that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and costs EUR 249 (approx Rs 22,100). Information on the 4G RAM variants for the Indian market remains unclear.

