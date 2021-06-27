Samsung Galaxy A22 Said to be Available in India via Offline Channels, Price Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy A22 is reportedly being sold in India via offline channels. The smartphone debuted in Europe in both 4G and 5G models earlier this month. It is said that the 4G variant is available in the country, while there are no India-specific details on its 5G variant yet. Previous leaks had suggested that the Galaxy A22 would launch in India as Galaxy F22 based on a Bluetooth SIG listing; however, that does not appear to be the case anymore. According to 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy A22 price in India is set at Rs 18,499 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. There is no word on launch offers, but a promotional poster reveals deals such as the Samsung Care package that includes free home delivery, Samsung Finance+, and Samsung Care+. It appears that the phone comes in Black and Blue colour options. Samsung is yet to formally announce the Galaxy A22’s launch in India for online channels.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core SoC that is rumoured to be the MediaTek Helio G80, which also powers budget phones like Tecno Spark 7 Pro and Poco M2 Reloaded. The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone carries a quad rear camera system that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro photography and depth sensing. The square-shaped rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone. For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. Other notable features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

