The Samsung Galaxy A22 has quietly debuted in India, just a month after its launch in select European markets. The new smartphone succeeds the Samsung Galaxy A21 from last year and carries a square-shaped rear camera module instead of a pill-shaped design. Notably, the new phone also features a waterdrop-style notch display instead of a hole-punch screen. The fingerprint scanner is shifted to the right side from the rear-mounted scanner on Galaxy A21. The battery size is also upgraded from 4,000mAh to 5,000mAh. Notably, the international market has a 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A22, but its India-specific availability details remain unclear.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A22 sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core SoC that is rumoured to be the MediaTek Helio G80, which also powers budget phones like Tecno Spark 7 Pro and Poco M2 Reloaded. The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone carries a quad rear camera system that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro photography and depth sensing. The square-shaped rear camera module adopts the same colour as the smartphone. The primary camera is capable of recording Full-HD videos at 30fps. For selfies, there’s a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Other notable features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy A22 carries a price tag of Rs 18,499 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that comes in Black and Mint colour options. It is available to purchase through the Samsung India site. Recently, a report stated that the phone quietly reached offline markets even before the official announcement.

