Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in India Dropped by Rs 2,000, Now Available at Rs 17,999

The Samsung Galaxy A31 price in India has been revised once again. Currently, the smartphone is retailing at Rs 17,999 for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage option - a drop of Rs 2,000 from its erstwhile pricing. The Galaxy A31 was launched in India in June for Rs 21,999 which received its first price cut back in September. The device comes in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, and Prism Crush White colour options.

Customers can purchase the Galaxy A31 with the new slashed pricing via Amazon. The Samsung India website is yet to reflect its revised pricing. Notably, Amazon India is providing sale deals such as an exchange offer worth up to Rs 12,000 and 10 percent off with ICICI Bank debit card on EMI transactions to further reduce its price. The e-commerce platform also has no-cost EMI available at starting Rs 847 per month. The price cut will be introduced across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, and other leading offline portals.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display panel. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with microSD card. It also supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and has a dedicated slot of the microSD card.

Its rectangular rear camera module packs quad cameras. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calling, there's a 20-megapixel shooter inside the waterdrop notch. The primary camera on the Galaxy A31 can shoot full-HD videos at 30fps.

Other features on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC. The Samsung Galaxy A31 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.