Samsung Galaxy A31 Tipped to Launch in India in June With 48MP Quad Rear Camera

Samsung is all set to launch the new Galaxy A31 smartphone in India in the first week of June. If reports are to be believed, then mid-range device will be sold across online and offline platforms. It should be noted that the Galaxy A31 will be the third A-series smartphone to be launched this year. Samsung had launched the Galaxy A51 back in January, while the Galaxy A71, a more premium option under the Galaxy-A lineup, was launched in February.

Samsung Galaxy A31 Specifications

Expected to be priced under Rs 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is likely to sport a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and will be powered by MediaTek Helio P65 octa-core processor. It is also likely to come in 6GB and 128GB variants. The handset will run on Android 10 OS and is likely to support MicroSD Slot up to 512GB. Among other features, it will include a 4G LTE, dual-band Wi0Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port for charging and data synchronisation. The device features a large 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.







For photography duties, the Galaxy A31 will be equipped with a quad-camera set up, with a 48-megapixel prime camera with f/2.0 aperture. There is also an ultra-wide camera with an 8-megapixel sensor having f/2.2 aperture lens, a depth camera of 5-megapixels with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and the fourth one is a macro camera with 5-megapixel sensor sporting an f/2.4 aperture lens. On the front, there is also a selfie camera that has a 20-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.