Samsung Galaxy A31 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch the Livestream

Samsung will be launching yet another handset in India today. After recently launching the Galaxy M11 and the Galaxy M01, the company is set to launch a new member for the Galaxy A series. The new Galaxy A31 was globally showcased back in March and arrives as a successor to the Galaxy A30.

Owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy A31 through an online event which is slated for today at 2PM. The event will be live-streamed and you can tune in by heading to Samsung India's website, or the company’s social channels. For your convenience, we have added the livestream below:

SAMSUNG GALAXY A31 SPECIFICATIONS

The new Galaxy A31 features a quad-camera setup at the back and a waterdrop-style display notch. The handset comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Infinity-U display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB or 128G storage options. Both variants would offer the ability to expand the storage using a microSD card of up to 512GB.

The rear camera includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front to take selfies and make video calls. The handset is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Rest of the features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB-Type port.

