Samsung Galaxy A32 Gets New 8GB RAM Option in India: Price, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is getting a new 8GB RAM variant that also supports the company’s RAM Plus feature. Samsung first launched the phone in India in March with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy A32‘s 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs 23,499, and customers can choose between Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet colours on the Samsung India site and leading online portals. The base 6GB RAM option is available at Rs 21,990 with an additional Awesome White colour option.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM model features a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The phone also a packs 5,000mAh battery and with 15W adaptive fast charging. Samsung explains the RAM Plus feature utilises internal storage as virtual memory for better performance. The intelligent memory expansion provides 4GB of additional virtual RAM, expanding Galaxy A32’s 8GB memory to 12GB. It will essentially allow users to open more apps with reduced launch time, enhancing the overall multitasking experience.

The quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 20-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The phone can shoot Full-HD video at 30fps. Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G include 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, an under-screen fingerprint scanner, and NFC support. The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G had 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB variants but only limited to select markets. Details on those variants for the Indian market remain unclear.

