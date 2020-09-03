Samsung Galaxy A42 Becomes The Company’s Most Affordable 5G Smartphone

Samsung has announced a new smartphone which is also the company’s most affordable smartphone offering 5G connectivity. Part of its ‘Life Unstoppable' virtual event, the new Galaxy A42 5G features a quad-camera set up in a square module at the back along with a gradient textured back and a waterdrop-style notch display.

The new smartphone seems to be a successor for the Galaxy A41 although the company has given limited details on the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U design which is basically a tiny notch that embeds the front camera. The square camera module at the back comes with an LED flash but there is no information regarding the camera sensors.

The new smartphone is expected to fall in a similar range as the Galaxy A41 with some obvious upgrades. We are assuming a large 5,000mAh battery so it can provide a longer standby time, especially on 5G. Other features that we are expecting including, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 10 with Samsung’s new One UI 2.5 and possibly a high-resolution primary camera with either a 48-megapixel or 64-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is expected to be priced around the same range as the Galaxy A41 that launched in certain markets earlier this year under the Rs 30,000 price segment. More information regarding the specifications, price, and availability will be available closer to the official launch date.