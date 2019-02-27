Samsung Galaxy A50 Could Carry Sub-Rs 30,000 Price Tag in India

Samsung recently unveiled new members of the Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A50 and A30 are the latest mid-range smartphones from the company both of which feature 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U displays, expandable memory to up to 512GB and 4,000mAh battery.Pricing of both the handsets were not announced at the time of the reveal but according to a report we now know that the handsets could be priced under Rs 30,000. Samsung Netherlands has apparently confirmed that the Galaxy A50 will be priced at EUR 349 which is approximately around Rs. 28,000. The final Indian pricing could be different, but we now have a fair idea of what we can expect when these phones come to India. The global rollout of the Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 starts in March.The Galaxy A50 comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 25-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel. The A30, on the other hand, comes with a dual-camera with a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel set-up. The A50 will be offered in two variants -- 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage along with 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. Similarly, the A30 would be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The devices come with features like fast charging, Samsung Pay2, face unlock Samsung's AI-based camera Bixby Vision and other Bixby services along with an on-screen fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy A50.