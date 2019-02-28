Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A10 Launched in India: Price, Specifications And More

Samsung India on Thursday announced three new smartphones in its new Galaxy "A" series, starting at Rs 8,490. The new devices -- Galaxy A50, A30 and A10 -- will be available from March 2. Galaxy A50 with 6.4-inch FHD+ display comes in two storage variants - 6GB+64GB and 4GB+64GB. It sports 25MP front camera and triple rear cameras (25MP+5MP+8MP system).The (6GB+64GB) variant is priced at Rs 22,990 while the (4GB+64GB) variant will cost Rs 19,990, the company said in a statement. "Centred around the generation on-the-go, Galaxy A offer capabilities to shoot videos in ultra-wide, slow-mo and hyperlapse modes," said Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President. "These features will transform the way consumers use smartphones by allowing real-time content creation and sharing," he added.Priced at Rs 16,990, the Galaxy A30 sports 16MP front camera and dual rear cameras of 16MP+5MP. It is equipped with 4,000mAh battery and a 15W fast charging technology. Galaxy A10 with 6.2-inch HD+ display sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It houses 3,400mAh battery and it is priced at Rs 8,490. The internal storage of all the devices can be expanded up to 512GB.