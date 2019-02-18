English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A50 Leaked Renders Reveal Triple Camera, In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
The Galaxy A50 could be the newest member of Samsung's Galaxy-A lineup.
The Galaxy M series from Samsung has got a decent start and while the company has confirmed the Galaxy M30 launch by the end of February, fresh reports suggest that the company is also focusing on strengthening its A-Series.
Alleged renders of the Galaxy A50 have emerged along with details of the upcoming handset. Posted by PriceKart.com, the renders reveal that looks similar to the upcoming Galaxy M30. The renders show a handset with a vertically-aligned triple camera setup at the back with an LED flash unit. At the front, there is a water-drop styled notch similar to the one we have seen on the Galaxy M10 and M20. To top it off, the renders also suggest that the handset will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.
We can also see that there is a USB Type-C port at the bottom along with a speaker grill, and a 3.5mm audio jack. In the camera department, the renders say that the front camera will feature a 25-megapixel sensor while the triple camera on the back will feature a primary 25-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor for depth mapping and an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide lens.
The handset is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. On the inside, expect an Exynos 9610 processor with up to 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and a 4,000mAh battery to provide the juice.
