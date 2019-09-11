Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s Launched: Price, Specifications, Features, and More

Samsung has announced two new additions to the Galaxy A-series. The all-new Galaxy A50s and the Galaxy A30s were announced today in India, which are evidently upgrades for the Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A30 phones. The key highlights include Super AMOLED displays and triple cameras at the back.

Let's start with the Samsung Galaxy A50s. The handset features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. On the inside there is an octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot. It will be shipping withAndroid 9 Pie with One UI on top. There’s a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The A50s is also the first Galaxy-A smartphone to feature Samsung’s Night Mode. Other features include a 4,000mAh with 15W fast charging support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM, USB Type-C port.

Moving to the Galaxy A30s, this one gets a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Infinity-V Super AMOLED display. This one is powered by octa-core Exynos 7904 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot expansion. This one also gets three cameras on the back, including a 25-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Rest of the specifications remain the same as the Galaxy A50s.

As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A50s will be available for Rs 22,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The Samsung Galaxy A30s will be available for Rs 16,999 and will be available for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The handset will be available in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colour options. The smartphone will be available starting today through online retailers including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and Samsung Online Shop as well as Samsung partner physical retailers.

Reliance Jio and Airtel customer will get double data on the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s. While Vodafone Idea subscribers will get Rs 75 cashback on Rs 255 recharge and 500MB extra data per day for 18 months.

Samsung says it will sell the two phones in Prism Crush Violet, Prism Crush Black, and Prism Crush White colours.

