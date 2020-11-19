Samsung Galaxy A50s' New Update Brings One UI 2.5, November 2020 Security Patch and More

Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Samsung Galaxy A50s that brings the One UI 2.5 along with the November 2020 Android security patch. According to a report by SamMobile, the update is available to users in Vietnam, and it is rolling out with the firmware version A507FNXXU5CTK3. As expected, users are getting One UI 2.5 features like SOS functionality for Messages, Google's navigational gestures for third-party apps, and more. Earlier in October, the Galaxy A51 also started receiving the new software iteration that is based on Android 10, while some M-series smartphones such as Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31 recently got the One UI 2.5 update.

Other features that the Samsung Galaxy A50s is getting with the One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 include Bitmoji functionality for Always On Display, an improved camera experience, and a new Samsung Keyboard features. As mentioned, for security, Samsung is providing the November 2020 Android security patch. At the moment, it is unclear when the new update would reach other markets; however, the publication expects that Samsung would introduce it shortly. Although users would be notified automatically when the over-the-air (OTA) update arrives on their smartphone, they can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Select Download and install.

Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone maker has been testing the latest One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 for quite some time now. The new software iteration is expected to arrive this month, although it would first reach premium Samsung smartphones like Galaxy S20. Until then, the One UI 2.5 remains the latest publicly available One UI version. The arrival of One UI 2.5 to Galaxy A50s also highlights Samsung's plan of extending the software version to its budget smartphone series. The Android 10-based One UI 2.5 was unveiled early this year along with the Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy A50s that was launched in August 2019 carries triple rear cameras and Samsung Exynos 9611 SoC.