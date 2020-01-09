Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 Pricing Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Ahead of the launch of Samsung's two devices -the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71- in India, the pricing of the upcoming Galaxy-A 2020 series phones has been revealed. According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy A51 will launch with a price tag of Rs 22,990, while Galaxy A71 will cost Rs 29,990. Samsung is likely to roll out the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in India next week.

Samsung had launched the two smartphones in Vietnam back in December. The global variant of the Galaxy A51 is offered with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage going up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both variants come with the option of expanding the storage to up 512GB using a microSD card. As per a report, Samsung might bring a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant to India.

The Galaxy A71 was also announced in two variants- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. There is no confirmation if Samsung would bring both the storage variants in India. As for the rest of the specifications, the Galaxy A51 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a centered punch-hole cutout. It is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor. In terms of colour, the smartphone comes in Pink, Prism, Crush black, White and Blue options. The handset has a quad-camera at the back featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the smartphone features a 32-megapixel sensor. The handset also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 also comes with a similar center punch-hole cutout FHD+ Super AMOLED display, measuring 6.7-inches. It is powered by a Snapdragon 730 processor and features a quad camera at the back including a 64-megapixel, 12-megapixel and two 5-megapixel cameras. It is also offered in various colours including Prism, Crush Black, Silver, Blue, and Pink. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

