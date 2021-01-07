Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get Rs 2,000 Price Cut: New Prices, Specifications & More

South Korean smartphone and electronics giant Samsung has announced discounts on two of its Galaxy A series smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Samsung Galaxy A71 buyers can avail up to Rs 2,000 off on the two smartphones. The Galaxy A51 is now priced at Rs 22,499 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The Samsung Galaxy A71, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 27,499 as against its original price of Rs 29,499.

The Galaxy A71 is the most premium device in Galaxy A series and comes with a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens, and two 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch super AMOLED display and is just 7.7mm in thickness. The Galaxy A71 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM, and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is another mid-range offering from the South Korean manufacturer. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.3GHz. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, again expandable via a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a quad camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and two 5-megapixel cameras. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy A51 comes with a 32-megapixel camera.