Samsung Galaxy A51 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update With Feb 2021 Security Patch

Samsung's Galaxy A51 mid-range smartphone has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update and the rollout is beginning in Russia, according to a recent report. The update, along with One UI 3.0, will also bring the February 2021 Android Security Patch to the Samsung Galaxy A51. The update will bring a refreshed UI design with One UI 3.0 and will bring all Android 11 features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions, and more to the Samsung mid-ranger.

According to a report in SamMobile, a website that tracks Samsung developments, the One UI 3.0 update for Samsung Galaxy A51 comes as firmware version A515FXXU4DUB1. The report says that the update also brings the February 2021 security patch to Samsung Galaxy A51, making it one of the very few smartphones that have got the February 2021 security update yet. For those who have an eligible Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone, can check for the update by going into Settings > System Updates > Check for system updates > Download Now > Install update.

Apart from the Galaxy A51, the only Samsung smartphones that have gotten the February 2021 Android security patch are the Samsung Galaxy A50 and the Samsung Galaxy A8.

The Android 11 update for Samsung Galaxy A51 brings a slew of new features to the mid-range smartphone including a dedicated conversations sections in the notifications panel, chat bubbles, a dedicated media playback widget to the phone, and more. It is also said to bring One UI 3.0 features like a new UI design, stock apps design, dark mode, digital wellbeing, and parental controls, along with more improvements.

In a separate development, Samsung has reportedly also rolled out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in France as well as to the Galaxy M21 in India.