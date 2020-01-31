Samsung Galaxy A51 Goes on Sale: Price, Features, Offers and More
The new Galaxy A51 is the latest addition to the A-series bringing a sleek design, quad cameras and the latest Android 10 update.
Samsung’s latest mid-ranger, the Galaxy A51, is now available for purchase. Customers can purchase the handset via offline as well as various online stores. The handset was launched earlier this month and some of the key features of the device include an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, a quad-camera setup at the back and a 4,000mAh battery with fast charge support.
Price and Offers
The handset has been priced at Rs 23,999 and said to be available through all leading retail stores as well as Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online portals. Customers can get 5 percent cash back if they purchase the phone via Amazon Pay. Samsung is also offering consumers a one-time free screen replacement.
Specifications
Diving into the specifications, the handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with the option of expanding it using a microSD card of up to 512GB.
In the camera department, you get four units at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.
Other features include a 4,000mAh with support for 15W fast charging, dual-SIM capability with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and a USB Type-C port. Colour options include Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue.
