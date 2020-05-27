Samsung Galaxy A51 Now Available With 8GB RAM: All Details Here

Samsung has announced a new variant of its fairly popular new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51. The smartphone will be available in a new 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The handset will offer the option to expand the storage using a microSD card of up to 512GB.

The new variant is priced at Rs 27,999 and will be offering all three colours including Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue. The handset was launched in a sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 23,999, but recently got a priced bump due to the increase in GST rates. The 6GB variant is currently selling at Rs 25,250 on the official Samsung India website.

The handset features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an Exynos 9611 processor.

In the camera department, you get four units at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Other features include a 4,000mAh with support for 15W fast charging, dual-SIM capability with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ A-GPS, Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 and a USB Type-C port.

Recently it was reported that the Galaxy A51 was the world's best selling Android smartphone model in the first quarter of 2020. The handset had managed to beat the Xiaomi Redmi 8 to become the best selling Android smartphone worldwide in Q1, said a study by research firm Strategy Analytics.

