Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Price Hiked By Rs 1,000: Here's Why And How Much Its Costs Now

Smartphone manufacturers in India are increasing the prices of their offerings in the country. After Chinese makers Xiaomi and Realme, Samsung has now hiked the price for its Samsung Galaxy A52 4G mid-range smartphone by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched in March this year at a price of Rs 26,499 onwards in the country, which went all the way up to Rs 27,999 for the top-spec variant. Now, the South Korean giant has hiked the price of the Galaxy A52 4G smartphone by Rs 1,000 in the country, taking the starting price up to Rs 27,499. The Samsung Galaxy A52 4G comes in two variants in India - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is now priced at Rs 27,499 in India, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 28,999. It is not known as to what exactly is the reason for the price hike. But like other manufacturers, reports suggest here also the semiconductor shortage could be the reason. The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes with a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with Android 11 out of the box and has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

The smartphone ships with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25w fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G comes with dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

