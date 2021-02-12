Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 May Feature High Refresh Rate Displays, Other Key Specifications Tipped

Samsung will reportedly extend displays with a high refresh rate to its mid-range smartphone lineup. As per a new report, the 4G variants of the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with 90Hz displays while the 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 is said to pack a 120Hz display. The report further adds that apart from the display tech and mobile processor, the 4G and 5G variant of the Galaxy A52 will share similar specifications. The South Korean smartphone maker is yet to confirm the development of the new Galaxy A-series smartphones.

The latest information comes from SamMobile citing industry sources. The report claims that the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC under the hood, while both Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will run on the Snapdragon Snapdragon 720G SoC. The new processors will help with high refresh rate display as Samsung had restricted the refresh rate at 60Hz for its mid-budget phones whereas the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series featured up to 120Hz display.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, the phone will reportedly feature a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back. The rear camera setup will also include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, the report added. Other alleged features on the rumoured phone include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging support. The Galaxy A52 might run Android 11 out of the box and come with up 8GB and 256GB storage.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A72 May Come With 5000mAh Battery, 25W Fast Charging, Certification Listing Hints

According to early retailer listings, the Galaxy A52 5G could be priced around EUR 450 (approx Rs 39,700), while the LTE variant is said to be priced around $400 (approx Rs 35,300). The new Samsung Galaxy A-series phones are expected to launch sometime next month.