Samsung has announced the company will launch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in India on September 1. The South Korean tech giant has also revealed that the smartphone would be available in three colour options - Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet. The promotional teaser of the phone reveals a quad-camera setup with an LED flash at the back of the phone. The phone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and an announcement corroborates several past claims.

As per an old leak, the Galaxy A52s 5G would sport a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution (Full-HD+), and a centrally aligned hole-punch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone would carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G on the original Galaxy A52 5G. The quad rear camera setup is tipped to carry a 64-megapixel primary camera, aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 5-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. The primary camera will reportedly be capable of capturing 4K videos. At the front, the phone is said to include a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52s is said to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Awesome is just around the corner. Get ready as we unveil the all new #GalaxyA52s5G in its Awesome glory on 1st September, 12PM. Catch the super-fast, super smooth smartphone in 3 stunning shades, ready to win you over: Awesome black, Awesome white and Awesome violet. pic.twitter.com/DLrlC7T4IQ— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 28, 2021

A separate leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G would reportedly cost EUR 434.64 (approx Rs 32,300) in Europe. Its alleged renders; however, tipped four colours, namely Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet. The India-specific pricing will likely be relatively lower. Samsung first launched the 5G-enabled Galaxy A52 in Europe back in March with a 90Hz refresh display, octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 4,500mAh battery.

