The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and the company is yet to confirm its development. Ahead of the launch, the full specifications of the device have appeared on German publication WinFuture, which previously accurately tipped several Samsung phones in the past. As the name suggests, the device will be a new version of the Galaxy A52 5G that Samsung launched in Europe back in March. Meanwhile, here’s what the unannounced Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G may feature.

As per the publication, the Galaxy A52s 5G would sport a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution (Full-HD+), and a centrally aligned hole-punch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone may carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G on the original Galaxy A52 5G. The quad rear camera setup is tipped to carry a 64-megapixel primary camera, aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 5-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. The primary camera will reportedly be capable of capturing 4K videos. At the front, the phone is said to carry a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other rumoured features include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52s is said to run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

Old rumours claim that the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will reportedly cost EUR 434.64 (approx Rs 32,300) in Europe. Its alleged renders highlight four colours, namely Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet colours. Samsung has not yet shared any official information on the A52s 5G, and readers must take the information with a pinch of salt. As mentioned, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A52 first launched in Europe back in March with a 90Hz refresh display, octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 4,500mAh battery.

