Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets More RAM Virtually via New System Update

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is getting a new system update that brings “RAM Plus" and camera improvements. The RAM Plus expands the built-in RAM virtually to up to 4GB to boost the phone’s performance. Virtual RAM technology has become common in Realme phones (as dynamic RAM expansion), and it appears that Samsung is also adding to its smartphone portfolio to attract customers. RAM Plus isn’t technically a new tech as it already exists in Android and OS as ‘memory paging.’ The update with firmware version A528BXXU1AUH9 is currently rolling out in India.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G users will likely be notified when the system update is ready, but they can check availability manually by heading Settings > Software update > Select Download and install. The system update is 250.49MB in size and also carries the August 2021 Android security patch. In terms of features, the update improves the stability of the camera, address known bugs, and enhances the smartphone’s performance. As mentioned, the RAM Plus expands the in-built RAM to 4GB.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Update brings RAM expansion and Camera improvements#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA52s5G pic.twitter.com/AHYG5q3n5Z— TECH GENIUS (@TECHGENIUS24) September 13, 2021

The RAM Plus technology uses the same traditional ‘memory paging’ concept that essentially aims to strategically distribute onboard storage to enhance system performance. When a computer runs out of RAM, the operating system (OS) will move pages of memory over to the computer’s hard disk to free up RAM for other processes. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G debuted globally in August and carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. The Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W Super Fast Charging. The phone is available in India at starting Rs 35,999.

