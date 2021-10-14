Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets New Awesome Mint Colour, Price Starts at Rs 35,999

Samsung has announced the addition of an ‘Awesome Mint’ colour to the Galaxy A52s 5G lineup that debuted in India in September. The new colour option sits with existing Awesome Black, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colours. The Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and at Rs 37,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The new Awesome Mint colour is available in the 8GB variant across retail stores, the Samsung website, and leading online portals. As part of the ongoing festive offers, consumers can avail of an instant cashback of Rs 6,000 with HDFC Bank debit or credit cards or an exciting upgrade bonus worth Rs 6,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 29,999. Consumers can also avail no-cost EMI offers, with zero down payment and zero processing charges, across major banks and NBFC partners. Galaxy A52s 5G is the second 5G smartphone in the Galaxy A Series and comes with 12 5G bands support along with three years of OS upgrades.

Overall, the specifications remain the same across all colour variants. The Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution (Full-HD+) and a centrally aligned hole-punch for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G on the original Galaxy A52 5G. The quad rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 5-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. The primary camera can capture 4K videos. At the front, the phone includes a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. Other notable features include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, dual SIM card slot, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52s runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

