Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs OnePlus 9R vs Vivo X60: Which Android Phone Is The Best Buy

Buying a phone in today’s time is not an easy task considering the importance and the amount of options that are out there. From calling, messaging, clicking pictures to playing games, and even important stuff like banking and attending meetings on Zoom - all activities are facilitated through smartphones. If you are looking for an Android smartphone around the range of Rs 35,000, one can consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, OnePlus 9R, and the Vivo X60 as some of the best Android options under this price range. All three phones come at a similar price and offer quite a bit within their price range. Let us take a look at how these three compare against each other:

Price:

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is priced at Rs 35,999 onwards. The OnePlus 9R is the most expensive of the lot at a Rs 39,999 starting price, and the Vivo X60 is priced at Rs 34,990 onwards in India.

Specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The OnePlus 9R is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Lastly, the Vivo X60 is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a 6.50-inch screen while OnePlus 9R and Vivo X60 have 6.55-inch and 6.56-inch displays, respectively. All three Android 11 phones come with massive batteries. Both Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and the OnePlus 9R pack in 4500mAh while Vivo X60 is home to 4300mAh.

Camera:

Phone cameras have become a very crucial part of the device as the majority of the users use their mobiles for clicking pictures instead of the conventional cameras. The Vivo X60 is home to a triple camera at the back including a 48-megapixel primary camera and two 13-megapixel cameras while the selfie duties of the phone are completed by a 32-megapixel front snapper. The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and OnePlus 9R both include quad rear cameras and one front camera each. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is home to 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 12-megapixel camera and two 5-megapixel cameras. The front camera duties of the device are fulfilled by a 32-megapixel camera. OnePlus 9R has a 48-megapixel primary camera, along with a 16-megapixel camera, 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The selfie camera of the offering by OnePlus is a 16-megapixel camera.

