Samsung has refreshed its A-smartphone series with the new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. The new phone sits alongside the existing Samsung Galaxy A52 5G that debuted earlier this year. The smartphone further features a 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset under the hood. It is available in three colour options that include Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet. Samsung says the new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will get three years of OS updates so that customers in India can enjoy 5G connectivity whenever it rolls out. The phone also has OIS (optical image stabilisation)-enabled camera for sharper mobile photography.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G sports a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution and a centrally aligned hole-punch that the company calls Infinity-O design. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a rare feat for Galaxy A-series phones. Under the hood, the smartphone carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset instead of the Snapdragon 750G on the original Galaxy A52 5G. The quad rear camera setup carries a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and two 5-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. Samsung says the Galaxy A52s 5G lets users capture “cinema-grade videos" with options like Pro Video, 4K UHD recording, 4K Video Snap and super steady videos. At the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features include a dual SIM card slot, 5G, AI-based Game Booster Bluetooth v5, NFC, and IP67 rating. The Galaxy A52s runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box and carries a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Its price in India starts at Rs 35,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and goes up to Rs 37,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy A52s 5G is available across retail stores, the Samsung website and leading online portals starting today, September 1. As a part of the introductory offer, customers can avail of cashback of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions. They can also avail of an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 when they upgrade their old smartphone.

