Samsung is reportedly working on a new version of Galaxy A52 5G dubbed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. The new smartphone has been spotted on a European retailer’s site that tips the colour variants and pricing ahead of its official confirmation. Notably, the smartphone is also expected to launch in India after it purportedly appeared on a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) site last month. The Samsung Galaxy A52s was recently spotted on Geekbench with Android 11 and 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to carry the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

According to the technology blog DealNTech, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G appeared on a “trusted" retail site with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Its price will reportedly be set at EUR 434.64 (approx Rs 32,300) in Europe, though there are no details about the 8GB version, as tipped by Geekbench. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to carry Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Mint, and Awesome Violet colours. Samsung has not yet shared any official information on the A52s 5G, and more details from the company are expected soon. Recently, a 91Mobiles report noted that the smartphone’s 128GB storage model could be priced at EUR 449, which is roughly Rs 39,400.

The 5G-enabled Galaxy A52 first launched in Europe back in March with a 90Hz refresh display, octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 4,500mAh battery. Its quad rear camera system carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It debuted with a price tag of EUR 429. It also has a 4G version that is available in India for starting Rs 26,499 for the base 6B RAM + 128GB storage variant. The India-specific version is available to purchase in Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet colours.

