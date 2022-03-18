Samsung Galaxy A53 5G And Galaxy A33 5G Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A series gets two new smartphones this week that will be made available in select markets like India in the coming week. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones get an AMOLED display, come with Android 12 version out of the box and support 5G networks.

Both the phones have a quad rear camera setup and the battery supports 25W fast charging. These mid-range Galaxy A series phones come in different RAM versions.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G And Galaxy A33 5G Price And Availability

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G prices start from EUR 449 (Rs 37,800 approx) for the 6GB RAM variant, and the phone will be available from April 1 onwards in select markets. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G prices start from EUR 369 (Rs 31,110 approx) and this smartphone goes on sale from April 22 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G And Galaxy A33 5G Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G gets a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that supports Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung hasn’t shared the name of the chipset powering both the devices for some reason, but you get them with 6GB and 8GB RAM, along with 128GB and 256GB storage, which is further expandable.

On the imaging front, Galaxy A53 5G has a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

It has a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Samsung has given the device an IP67 rating and runs Android 12-based Samsung One UI out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes with a smaller 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which supports 90Hz refresh rate. The screen does get Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For imaging purpose, Galaxy A33 5G has a quad rear camera setup of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

It also comes loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

