English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A6 Alongside Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Launched in US
Single-SIM "Galaxy A6", priced at $359.99 comes with a 5.6-inch super AMOLED "Infinity Display", 3GBRAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 400GB.
Samsung Galaxy A6 Alongside Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Launched in US
Loading...
Expanding its mid-tier offerings for consumers in the US, Samsung on Sunday launched two mid-range Android devices -- the Galaxy "A6" smartphone and a 10.5-inch tablet Galaxy "Tab A". Single-SIM "Galaxy A6", priced at $359.99 comes with a 5.6-inch super AMOLED "Infinity Display", 3GBRAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 400GB.
The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery, along with fingerprint as well as facial recognition unlock system. "The Galaxy 'A6' joins the Galaxy J, S and Note series, while 'Galaxy Tab A' joins the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. The strengthened mid-tier gives consumers more flexibility to choose the phone or tablet that best fits their needs," the company said in a statement late on Saturday.
The "Galaxy Tab A", costing $329.99, sports a 10.5-inch thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal (TFT LCD) display, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 400GB. The tab features an 8MP rear camera with auto focus (AF) and a 5MP front camera with flash. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core chipset and 7,300mAh battery, the device runs Android Android 8.1 Oreo OS.
"Consumers are increasingly looking for innovative features and high-quality hardware in mid-tier mobile devices. Samsung is delivering by expanding its line-up with excellent devices offered at an exceptional value," the company added. The US-specific devices will be available for consumers starting on September 14.
The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery, along with fingerprint as well as facial recognition unlock system. "The Galaxy 'A6' joins the Galaxy J, S and Note series, while 'Galaxy Tab A' joins the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. The strengthened mid-tier gives consumers more flexibility to choose the phone or tablet that best fits their needs," the company said in a statement late on Saturday.
The "Galaxy Tab A", costing $329.99, sports a 10.5-inch thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal (TFT LCD) display, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 400GB. The tab features an 8MP rear camera with auto focus (AF) and a 5MP front camera with flash. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core chipset and 7,300mAh battery, the device runs Android Android 8.1 Oreo OS.
"Consumers are increasingly looking for innovative features and high-quality hardware in mid-tier mobile devices. Samsung is delivering by expanding its line-up with excellent devices offered at an exceptional value," the company added. The US-specific devices will be available for consumers starting on September 14.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Winnie Harlow Announces Her Debut as VS Angel, All Set to Break Stereotypes on The Victoria Secret 2018 Runway
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- Bigg Boss 12: We Might Just Plan Our Baby on the Show, Says Bharti Singh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...