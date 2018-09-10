Samsung Galaxy A6 Alongside Galaxy Tab A 10.5 Launched in US

Expanding its mid-tier offerings for consumers in the US, Samsung on Sunday launched two mid-range Android devices -- the Galaxy "A6" smartphone and a 10.5-inch tablet Galaxy "Tab A". Single-SIM "Galaxy A6", priced at $359.99 comes with a 5.6-inch super AMOLED "Infinity Display", 3GBRAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 400GB.The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is fuelled by a 3000mAh battery, along with fingerprint as well as facial recognition unlock system. "The Galaxy 'A6' joins the Galaxy J, S and Note series, while 'Galaxy Tab A' joins the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet. The strengthened mid-tier gives consumers more flexibility to choose the phone or tablet that best fits their needs," the company said in a statement late on Saturday.The "Galaxy Tab A", costing $329.99, sports a 10.5-inch thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal (TFT LCD) display, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, which is expandable up to 400GB. The tab features an 8MP rear camera with auto focus (AF) and a 5MP front camera with flash. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-Core chipset and 7,300mAh battery, the device runs Android Android 8.1 Oreo OS."Consumers are increasingly looking for innovative features and high-quality hardware in mid-tier mobile devices. Samsung is delivering by expanding its line-up with excellent devices offered at an exceptional value," the company added. The US-specific devices will be available for consumers starting on September 14.