Samsung Galaxy A6 Demo Video Leaked: Galaxy S9 Like Infinity Display, 16MP Camera And More

Samsung Galaxy A6 has surfaced online yet again and this time, it is a video leak that showcases the upcoming Samsung smartphone. Samsung is expected to come up with the Galaxy A6 as a mid-range device this month. Earlier reports had indicated another variant of the smartphone poised to be launched as the Galaxy A6+. After the smartphones were spotted on the company's official website, the recent video leak provides a more in-depth look in to what the smartphones will have to offer post their launch.Considered to be an internal demo video shot by Samsung Vietnam, the recently leaked video shows some of the key the features of the Galaxy A6. As per the video, the smartphone will sport a 5.6-inch HD+ AMOLED display in what is expected to be an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, just like the Samsung flagships, the Galaxy S9 and the S9+. The video also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 16-megapixel camera at the back as well as the front, with an f/1.7 aperture and a f/1.9 aperture respectively.While the video does not reveal anything about the firepower of the device, it is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC and carry a 3GB RAM along with a 32GB internal storage.Watch the leaked video of the Galaxy A6 here:As per reports that have surfaced on the Internet till date, the Galaxy A6+ is expected to sport a 6-inch HD+ AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It might run on a Snapdragon 450 SoC and carry a 4GB RAM along with 32GB of storage. The device is also expected to come with a dual camera setup at the back.