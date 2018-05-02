Samsung Galaxy A6, Galaxy A6+ Specificaitons as listed on the Samsung Indonesia website. (Image: Samsung)

After much rumours were spread on the Internet about the upcoming Samsung devices, the company has now officially listed the Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ on its Indonesia website. The listing reveals the much-anticipated specifications of the smartphone. However, the company has still not announced an official launch date for the smartphones. Earlier reports indicate a May launch for the new mid-range Samsung smartphones.As can be seen on the poster listed by Samsung of the Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ on its Indonesian website, both the Galaxy devices will more or less sport the same design. The Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ will come with a Galaxy S9 like Infinity display, with the top bezel sporting a front camera, flashlight and an earpiece. At the back, the smartphones support a vertically aligned camera setup in the middle with the Samsung branding just below it.As for its specifications, the mid-range Galaxy smartphone will come with a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1480x720 pixels resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by an octa-core 1.8 GHz processor and will carry a 3GB RAM coupled to a 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB. The device will be backed by a 3000 mAh battery.On the optics front, the Galaxy A6 sports a 16-megapixel camera on both the front as well as the back with a f/1.7 aperture.The Galaxy A6+ will come as a ramped up version of the Galaxy A6 with better firepower and a larger display. The Galaxy A6+ will spoocta-corech FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2220x1080 pixels resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by an octa-Core 1.6 GHz processor and will come with a 4GB RAM and 32GB storage which will be expandable up to 400GB. The smartphone will draw its juice from a 3500 mAH battery.As for its cameras, the Galaxy A6+ will sport a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel (f/1.7) primary and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an aperture of f/1.9. At the front, the Galaxy A6+ will come with a 24-megapixel camera.Both the Samsung Galaxy smartphones will come with Bixby support, Samsung's own virtual assistant for its range of devices. In addition, the devices will also support facial recognition as well as a fingerprint sensor for biometric identification.Though Samsung has not officially revealed the pricing of the smartphones, going by the earlier reports, the Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ are expected to be priced close to Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively in the Indian market as and when they make their way to the country.It is interesting to note that Samsung has taken down the page soon after listing the smartphones on the website.