Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Renders Reveal 6-Inch AMOLED Display, Dual Cameras Like Galaxy S9 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus.
The Samsung Galaxy A6 lineup has been on the news for some time now and the latest reports have suggested that the expensive version of the Galaxy A6, the A6 Plus will feature a 6-inch AMOLED display and a dual-camera setup. The latest has been confirmed by the press renders of the device. The images show that it will feature an all-metal unibody design. The device might also feature an 18:9 display which has pretty much become a standard these days with mid-range devices. The reports suggest that the Galaxy A6 Plus will feature a 6-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2220 x 1080 pixels. The renders also show colour options of Gold, Black and Blue. The rear of the device houses a dual rear camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The speaker grill is to the right side of the phone along with the power button. The front camera on the Galaxy A6 Plus will also come with an LED flash for selfies in low light.
According to earlier reports, the Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be powered by Samsung’s own mid-range Exynos 7870 chipset with 4GB RAM and will come in 32GB/64GB storage options. The dual-camera setup on the device is aligned vertically that might also suggest that these phones will come with AR sticker capabilities. The phones are expected to launch in the second quarter of 2018 but for now, they do look very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.
Watch this space for more.
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
| Edited by: Siddhartha Sharma
