Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review: Capable Performance, Incompetent Camera

Samsung Galaxy A6+ has an impressive design, thanks to two bold antennae lines at the back and neatly alligned vertical dual camera setup. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)

Samsung Galaxy A6+ comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back for biometric identification along with facial recognition support. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)

Samsung Galaxy A6+ sports a USB type-2.0 port at the chin alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. (Image: Sarthak Dogra/ News18.com)

Samsung has been in the limelight recently for all the right reasons, right from the launch of its much anticipated Galaxy S9 and S9+ to introducing new budget smartphones in India. One such recent offering by the company comes as the Galaxy A6+. What makes the Galaxy A6+ an attractive proposition is the fact that it comes with many of the flagship features found in other Samsung smartphones, including an Infinity display, a dual camera setup as well as a suite of Samsung’s ingenious apps. But is this enough for the Samsung Galaxy A6+ to make its own mark in the mid-range segment, we find out in this review.Samsung has to be applauded for the design on the Galaxy A6+. With the fast changing design languages of smartphones, Samsung has managed to retain a simple and elegant look on the Galaxy A6+ and has even enhanced it with small distinctive physical buttons and bold antennae lines at the back. The device also has that durability factor to boost your confidence, boasting of a metal unibody and having managed a couple of drops during our use. The vertically aligned dual camera setup is beautifully placed right above the fingerprint sensor and a Samsung logo with as minimal protrusion as possible.As for the placement of the components, Samsung Galaxy A6+ houses the volume rockers on the left, power keys on the right and a USB type-2.0 on the chin alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. The speakers have been placed on the right, above the power key and work quite well. Separate slots for two SIMs and one microSD can be seen on the left edge of the device.In terms of ease-of-operations, the Galaxy A6+ fits just right in your hands, thanks to the slightly curved edges for easy handling, and also enables very easy one-handed operation for most of the parts on the screen. It is slightly heavy though due to the metallic built but not enough to be an inconvenience.The 6-inch display on the Galaxy A6+ is embedded seemingly well within very small bezels on each side, rounding off at all the four edges. The Full HD+ Super AMOLED display offers very good viewing angles, right colours and ample brightness for easy use under broad daylight. It even comes with the ‘Always-on-Display’ mode, like the one found on the Galaxy ‘S’ series.As for the firepower on the device, the Galaxy A6+ is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with a 4GB RAM. All of these make the Galaxy A6+ quite a capable device that will easily cruise through your everyday smartphone operations except for a few lags occasionally.The Galaxy A6+ comes with a plethora of features to make several operations on the smartphone a lot smoother. There is ‘Game Tools’ for gamers to minimise distractions caused by notifications. For multi-functioning, the device offers split screen view which also includes a ‘Snap’ option to set a small window for one of the apps and an ‘App Pair’ to save a combination of split screen apps on your home screen for future use. Samsung has also put in many of its ingenious apps like the S Secure, Samsung Pay Mini, Samsung Mall, S Bike mode and more. One such particularly handy feature has been introduced by Samsung as ‘chat over video’ which allows the user to chat on WhatsApp or the chat application over an in-play video.The backup delivered by the 3500 mAh battery on the smartphone is more than enough to last a day and in a limited use case, can last you more than that.The security features on the Galaxy A6+ are quite on point. The fingerprint sensor is quick to operate and the facial recognition complements it as it works quite well even in low-light.The cameras. The optics on the Galaxy A6+ is quite a disappointment majorly due to two reasons. One, having all the Samsung flagship capabilities, you would expect the Galaxy A6+ to sport impressive cameras at the least, which is sadly not the case. Another reason this pinches more is the fact that its competitors from the likes of Oppo and Vivo in this price range are majorly camera-centric devices and will easily cater much better to shutter-bugs.The images clicked through both the cameras, are decent under ample lighting conditions but nothing more. The detailing is only right up to a limit, an effort is required to set the focus and the colours are slightly washed out. The low-light performance of both the cameras is disappointing.The Galaxy A6+ also misses out on a USB Type-C which is also a bummer for such a device.We have been using the Samsung Galaxy A6+ for over a month now and if we were to sum up our experience, the Galaxy A6+ is a competent device that will cater to most of your needs and still have enough in store for you to tinker around. While it does lag behind its competition in certain aspects like the camera and the ‘on-paper’ performance (having a Snapdragon 450 SoC that is usually found in budget devices), its plus points are the Samsung’s Infinity display and the handy form factor to make it an easy-to-use everyday smartphone.