English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Samsung Galaxy A6+ vs Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: Top Mid-Range Android Smartphone Picks

Here are our top 3 picks of Android smartphones in the Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000 range.

Sarthak Dogra | News18.com@SarthakDogra

Updated:July 18, 2018, 4:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy A6+ vs Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: Top Mid-Range Android Smartphone Picks
Here are our top 3 picks in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 range. (Image: News18.com)
Most of the smartphones launched in the recent times involve either flagship grade specifications or a budget firepower. Consequently, there are limited devices to choose from when it comes to the mid-range category. The range we talk about here lies between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, a largely neglected section as compared to all the other budgets. Yet, for all those looking to buy a smartphone within this price range, here are three top devices to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy A6+

Samsung Galaxy A6+, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Launch,Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Features, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review, Samsung Galaxy A6+ First Impressions Review, Samsung Galaxy A6+Battery, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Camera, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Infinity Display, Samsung Galaxy A6+ Face Recognition, Qualcomm SNapdragon 450 SoC, Android Oreo Smartphone, Smartphone Review, Technology News

A classic Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy A6+ is one of the top picks in this price range. This is mostly because the device is competent on almost all the fronts, with an attractive and durable form factor, an immersive display and a capable processor. What's more, Samsung has embedded several accessibility features in the device that come in handy every now and then. A very good example of this is the ‘chat over video’ feature which allows the user to chat on WhatsApp or the chat application over an in-play video.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review


 

Oppo F7

oppo f7

Oppo has been known for making selfie centric smartphones and the saga continues with the Oppo F7. With its 25-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera, Oppo has marketed heavily on the selfie capabilities of the smartphone. What's more, the device comes with most of the in-trend features including a notch display, facial recognition and the latest Android OS. On the memory front, Oppo F7 offers a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage for the starting variant. Essentially a very good choice in this budget, the Oppo F7 will appeal more to the social media enthusiasts who love to click selfies every now and then.


 

Vivo V9

Vivo V9: The device sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo's Chinese counterpart also has a very similar offering to the O0ppo F7. A big plus on this, however, is the dual camera setup that Oppo F7 misses out on. The Vivo V9 boasts of a Full HD+ notched display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and a similar memory offering as the Oppo F7, meaning a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage for the starting variant. Even the selfie camera on the Vivo V9 competes neck-to-neck with that of the Oppo F7, with a 24-megapixel sensor. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Funtouch OS 4.0 on top.

Also read: Vivo V9 Review


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery