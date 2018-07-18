English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Samsung Galaxy A6+ vs Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: Top Mid-Range Android Smartphone Picks
Here are our top 3 picks of Android smartphones in the Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000 range.
Here are our top 3 picks in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 range. (Image: News18.com)
Most of the smartphones launched in the recent times involve either flagship grade specifications or a budget firepower. Consequently, there are limited devices to choose from when it comes to the mid-range category. The range we talk about here lies between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, a largely neglected section as compared to all the other budgets. Yet, for all those looking to buy a smartphone within this price range, here are three top devices to choose from.
Samsung Galaxy A6+
A classic Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy A6+ is one of the top picks in this price range. This is mostly because the device is competent on almost all the fronts, with an attractive and durable form factor, an immersive display and a capable processor. What's more, Samsung has embedded several accessibility features in the device that come in handy every now and then. A very good example of this is the ‘chat over video’ feature which allows the user to chat on WhatsApp or the chat application over an in-play video.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy A6+ Review
Oppo F7
Oppo has been known for making selfie centric smartphones and the saga continues with the Oppo F7. With its 25-megapixel AI-powered selfie camera, Oppo has marketed heavily on the selfie capabilities of the smartphone. What's more, the device comes with most of the in-trend features including a notch display, facial recognition and the latest Android OS. On the memory front, Oppo F7 offers a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage for the starting variant. Essentially a very good choice in this budget, the Oppo F7 will appeal more to the social media enthusiasts who love to click selfies every now and then.
Vivo V9
Oppo's Chinese counterpart also has a very similar offering to the O0ppo F7. A big plus on this, however, is the dual camera setup that Oppo F7 misses out on. The Vivo V9 boasts of a Full HD+ notched display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and a similar memory offering as the Oppo F7, meaning a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage for the starting variant. Even the selfie camera on the Vivo V9 competes neck-to-neck with that of the Oppo F7, with a 24-megapixel sensor. The device runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Funtouch OS 4.0 on top.
Also read: Vivo V9 Review
