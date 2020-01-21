Samsung Galaxy A60 and M40 Could Get Android 10 Update Ahead of Schedule

Back in 2019, a report listed the scheduled Android 10 release for Samsung devices in India. According to the list, the Galaxy M20 and M30 were supposed to receive the Android 10 updates in January 2020. However, both the devices started getting the over-the-air (OTA) update in December itself. The M30s, which was slated to receive the update in May 2020, too was spotted getting a new Wi-Fi certification for Android 10, hinting at an immediate release or update.

A new report now suggests that the Galaxy A60 and M40 are also expected to receive Android 10 ahead of their schedule. The Galaxy A60 was slated to get the update in April 2020, while the M40 was supposed to get the Android 10 update sometime in March 2020. However, the report stated that both devices were seen revisiting the Wi-Fi Alliance with Android 10, hinting at the possibility of an immediate update.

The Samsung Galaxy A60, which was launched in April 2019, has a 6.3-inch display, with a resolution of 1080X2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A60 runs on Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 3500mAh. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera at the rear. The smartphone also sports a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The M20 features a 6.3-inch full HD display and is powered by the Exynos 7905 chipset. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and sports a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.