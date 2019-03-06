English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A60 Leaked: 32-Megapixel Triple Camera, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display And More
The next addition to the Galaxy A-series could by the A60 featuring a Super AMOLED display, triple-cameras and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The next addition to the Galaxy A-series could by the A60 featuring a Super AMOLED display, triple-cameras and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Loading...
It has just been a few days since Samsung announced the Galaxy A30 and the A50 in India. Now a new variant of the series has leaked online. The Galaxy A60, which should technically be slotted above the A50 and A30, could be the next family member of the A-series.
The Galaxy A60 is allegedly going to feature a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) considering the A50 had a similar resolution. There is a tiny water drop notch on top which Samsung likes to call Infinity-U.
The handset is also speculated to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. For photography, it is expected to have a triple camera setup, with a 32-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor presumably to capture depth information to help in adding bokeh effect. At the front, the smartphone could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
As for memory and storage, Samsung could offer 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of inbuilt storage which should be expandable. Notably, the leak says that the Galaxy A60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 6150 chipset. This is the same chipset that was seen on a test device last year featuring the same 11nm architecture as the Snapdragon 675 but it has 8-cores with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The smartphone is also expected to feature a big 4,500mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung's One UI on top.
The Galaxy A60 is allegedly going to feature a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) considering the A50 had a similar resolution. There is a tiny water drop notch on top which Samsung likes to call Infinity-U.
The handset is also speculated to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. For photography, it is expected to have a triple camera setup, with a 32-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor presumably to capture depth information to help in adding bokeh effect. At the front, the smartphone could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
As for memory and storage, Samsung could offer 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of inbuilt storage which should be expandable. Notably, the leak says that the Galaxy A60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 6150 chipset. This is the same chipset that was seen on a test device last year featuring the same 11nm architecture as the Snapdragon 675 but it has 8-cores with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The smartphone is also expected to feature a big 4,500mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung's One UI on top.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Olectra-BYD Becomes 1st Company to Deploy 100 Electric Buses on Indian Roads
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- Everything You Need to Know About The SPICE-2000 Smart Bombs Used by The IAF in Balakot Strikes: Watch Video
- Top 5 Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 Launched in 2019 to Play PUBG: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 More
- Will Satellites And Their Imagery Have The Final Say on The Balakot Air Strikes? Here is How it Works
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results