Samsung Galaxy A60 Leaked: 32-Megapixel Triple Camera, 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Display And More

It has just been a few days since Samsung announced the Galaxy A30 and the A50 in India. Now a new variant of the series has leaked online. The Galaxy A60, which should technically be slotted above the A50 and A30, could be the next family member of the A-series.The Galaxy A60 is allegedly going to feature a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) considering the A50 had a similar resolution. There is a tiny water drop notch on top which Samsung likes to call Infinity-U.The handset is also speculated to include an in-display fingerprint sensor. For photography, it is expected to have a triple camera setup, with a 32-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor presumably to capture depth information to help in adding bokeh effect. At the front, the smartphone could feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera.As for memory and storage, Samsung could offer 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of inbuilt storage which should be expandable. Notably, the leak says that the Galaxy A60 will be powered by the Snapdragon 6150 chipset. This is the same chipset that was seen on a test device last year featuring the same 11nm architecture as the Snapdragon 675 but it has 8-cores with a base frequency of 1.80GHz. The smartphone is also expected to feature a big 4,500mAh battery and Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung's One UI on top.