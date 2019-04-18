English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A60 With Infinity-O and Galaxy A40s With Infinity-U Displays Announced
There is no confirmation whether the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s will come to India, or are going to remain exclusive for Chinese consumers.
There is no confirmation whether the Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s will come to India, or are going to remain exclusive for Chinese consumers.
Loading...
Samsung has announced two new handsets under the A-Series. The new Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s smartphones were announced in China which arrive shortly after the company announced the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70. The Galaxy A60 features a punch-hole design which the company calls an Infinity-O Display. The Galaxy A40s, on the other hand, features an Infinity-U Display.
Let’s get into the specifics. The Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. You also get a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
The Galaxy A40s features a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display and is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. This one gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This one also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary ToF sensor. It gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.
The Galaxy A60 has been priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,000 approx) in China while the Galaxy A40s is priced at CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,500 approx). There is no confirmation whether the phones will come to India, or are going to remain exclusive for Chinese consumers.
Let’s get into the specifics. The Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. You also get a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.
The Galaxy A40s features a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display and is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. This one gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This one also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary ToF sensor. It gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.
The Galaxy A60 has been priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,000 approx) in China while the Galaxy A40s is priced at CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,500 approx). There is no confirmation whether the phones will come to India, or are going to remain exclusive for Chinese consumers.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lockheed Martin F-35 - All You Need to Know About World’s Most Advanced Fighter Jet
- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Says Multiple Political Parties Asked Her to Campaign for Elections
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Rumored to Launch in Less Than a Month: Here Are The Details
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Chandimal Out, Malinga Mulls Retirement as Sri Lanka Name Squad
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results