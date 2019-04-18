Samsung Galaxy A60 With Infinity-O and Galaxy A40s With Infinity-U Displays Announced

Samsung has announced two new handsets under the A-Series. The new Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A40s smartphones were announced in China which arrive shortly after the company announced the Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70. The Galaxy A60 features a punch-hole design which the company calls an Infinity-O Display. The Galaxy A40s, on the other hand, features an Infinity-U Display.Let’s get into the specifics. The Samsung Galaxy A60 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O Display and is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a triple rear camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. You also get a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.The Galaxy A40s features a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display and is powered by an Exynos 7904 SoC. This one gets 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This one also gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel tertiary ToF sensor. It gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.The Galaxy A60 has been priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 21,000 approx) in China while the Galaxy A40s is priced at CNY 1,499 (Rs 15,500 approx). There is no confirmation whether the phones will come to India, or are going to remain exclusive for Chinese consumers.