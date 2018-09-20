English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Camera Setup Launched
Samsung has announced a below Rs 30,000 price mark for the device once it reaches India.
Samsung Galaxy A7 has been launched in India. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung Electronics on Thursday joined the smartphone camera war, launching the Galaxy A7 that comes with a triple camera system at the back. The Galaxy A7 -- to be priced below the Rs 30,000 price segment for India -- will be available in select European and Asian markets from this fall and other markets in the near future, the company said in a statement.
The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP "Ultra Wide" lens (F2.4) and a 5MP "Depth" lens. With the 24MP lens and Depth Lens, the Galaxy A7's "Live Focus" feature lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the "bokeh" effect for better photos.
Samsung says that the Galaxy A7's 8MP Ultra Wide Lens at the rear is placed at the same viewing angle as the human eye. As for other specifications, the device comes with 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and in three memory variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a MicroSD Slot (up to 512GB); 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM and 128ROM. It runs Android 8.0 OS and houses a 3,300mAh battery.
Samsung is set to launch another "Galaxy A" series smartphone with a four rear-camera system device called A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment).
The company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the rest of the year.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
