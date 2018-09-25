Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Rear Camera Launched in India at Rs. 23,990 Onwards

South Korean tech giant Samsung has now officially launched its first triple camera smartphone Galaxy A7 in India today. Galaxy A7 will be first available during a preview sale on September 27 and 28 via Flipkart, and Samsung‘s online e-store. The phone will be available across all channels from September 29. As part of launch offer, the HDFC Bank customers will get Rs. 2,000 cashback on purchasing the handset.In terms of specifications, Galaxy A7 features a full HD+ 6-inch Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood of the smartphone runs an Exynos 7885 octa-core processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM. Storage options for Galaxy A7 include 64GB and 128GB. Both variants come with 512GB expandable storage (via microSD). On the software front, the device runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.In terms of optics, Galaxy A7 is a triple-camera setup includes a 24-megapixel autofocus sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 24-megapixel sensor up front.With the Galaxy A7, Samsung has placed the fingerprint sensor on the side, rather than at the back of the phone. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, ANT+, NFC (subject to region) with Samsung Pay support, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device houses a 3,300mAh battery and measures 159.8x76.8x7.5mm. It will be available in Blue, Black, Gold, and Pink colour options.