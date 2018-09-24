Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Rear Cameras Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: Here Are The Details

Smartphone photography meets low light photography. #StayTuned for the new #GalaxyA7 with Super Pixel that lets you shoot stunning stories even in low light. Coming to India on 25th September. #ThreesAStory

Samsung is all set to launch its triple camera smartphone Galaxy A7 in India. Samsung India has announced that it is going to launch the phone in the country on September 25. Samsung India took to Twitter to announce the India launch of the Galaxy A7. In the post the company noted, "Smartphone photography meets low light photography. #StayTuned for the new #GalaxyA7 with Super Pixel that lets you shoot stunning stories even in low light. Coming to India on 25th September."The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP "Ultra Wide" lens (F2.4) and a 5MP "Depth" lens. With the 24MP lens and Depth Lens, the Galaxy A7's "Live Focus" feature lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the "bokeh" effect for better photos.Samsung says that the Galaxy A7's 8MP Ultra Wide Lens at the rear is placed at the same viewing angle as the human eye. As for other specifications, the device comes with 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and in three memory variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a MicroSD Slot (up to 512GB); 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM and 128ROM. It runs Android 8.0 OS and houses a 3,300mAh battery.Samsung is set to launch another "Galaxy A" series smartphone with a four rear-camera system device called A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment)The company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the rest of the year.(Inputs from IANS)