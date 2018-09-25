English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A7 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications And More
Samsung Galaxy A7 is expected to be priced below the bar of Rs 30,000 in the country. Samsung had confirmed the launch via a tweet.
Samsung is all set to launch its new mid-range smartphone Galaxy A7 in India today. Smartphone launch event will be held in New Delhi at 12 pm IST. Samsung has not mentioned whether it will be hosting live stream of the launch event, however, one can expect to get updates of the Galaxy A7 launch event via the company’s official Twitter India handle and Facebook. Galaxy A7 is the Samsung's first smartphone with a triple camera system. Other key features of the smartphone include AR Emojis, a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display and Dolby Atmos audio technology. The device is expected to be priced below the bar of Rs 30,000 in the country. Samsung had confirmed the launch via a tweet.
The triple camera system has a 24MP AF lens, an 8MP "Ultra Wide" lens (F2.4) and a 5MP "Depth" lens. With the 24MP lens and Depth Lens, the Galaxy A7's "Live Focus" feature lets users control the depth of field by allowing them to adjust the "bokeh" effect for better photos.
Samsung says that the Galaxy A7's 8MP Ultra Wide Lens at the rear is placed at the same viewing angle as the human eye. As for other specifications, the device comes with 6.0-inch Super AMOLED display and in three memory variants: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with a MicroSD Slot (up to 512GB); 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM and 128ROM. It runs Android 8.0 OS and houses a 3,300mAh battery.
Samsung is set to launch another "Galaxy A" series smartphone with a four rear-camera system device called A9 in Malaysia on October 11 that will be a premium device (above the Rs 30,000 price segment)
The company is refreshing its mid-price segment smartphones with flagship premium features for the rest of the year.
Make your conversations more expressive. Get ready for the new #GalaxyA7 with AR Emoji, coming to India tomorrow! #ThreesAStory— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) September 24, 2018
Know more: https://t.co/vWQ65NviJA pic.twitter.com/RfiAsqwOSM
