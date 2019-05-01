Samsung Galaxy A70 Going on Sale Today: Price, Features, Specifications and More

Samsung will be selling the Galaxy A70 starting today in India. The handset was launched back in April and can now be purchased from Flipkart, while the Samsung online shop, the Samsung Opera House, and retail stores will start selling later today. The company had opened pre-bookings orders on April 20 which ended on April 30.The Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a glass finish at the back. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB RAM and gets 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB.At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup which features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Other prominent features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.The Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 and is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 cashback for consumers buying the phone via ICICI Bank credit cards.