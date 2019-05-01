English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy A70 Going on Sale Today: Price, Features, Specifications and More
The Samsung Galaxy A70 can be purchased from Flipkart, while the Samsung online shop, the Samsung Opera House, and retail stores will start selling later today.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 can be purchased from Flipkart, while the Samsung online shop, the Samsung Opera House, and retail stores will start selling later today.
Loading...
Samsung will be selling the Galaxy A70 starting today in India. The handset was launched back in April and can now be purchased from Flipkart, while the Samsung online shop, the Samsung Opera House, and retail stores will start selling later today. The company had opened pre-bookings orders on April 20 which ended on April 30.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a glass finish at the back. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB RAM and gets 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB.
At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup which features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Other prominent features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.
The Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 and is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 cashback for consumers buying the phone via ICICI Bank credit cards.
The Samsung Galaxy A70 features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display and a glass finish at the back. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 6GB RAM and gets 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card of up to 512GB.
At the back, there is a triple rear camera setup which features a 32-megapixel sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. Other prominent features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, with 25W Super-Fast Charging technology and a 4,500mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with Samsung’s One UI on top.
The Galaxy A70 is priced at Rs 28,990 and is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour variants. Flipkart is offering Rs 2,000 cashback for consumers buying the phone via ICICI Bank credit cards.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 200 Cr in India, Deepika's Basketball Video Floors Ranveer
- Wild Elephant Walks Down Guwahati Road, Stalls Traffic For Hours
- Sri Lanka Lifts Social Media Ban: Was it Even Needed in the First Place
- Twitter Account of J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik, Hacked
- Inspired by Squids, Scientists Create Fabric That Adjusts to Body Temperature
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results