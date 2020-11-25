Samsung Galaxy A70 Now Receiving One UI 2.5, November 2020 Security Patch in India

The Samsung A70 has started receiving the Android 10-based One UI 2.5 in India, days after the company rolled it out to users in Ukraine. According to SamMobile, the update carries the November 2020 Android security patch along with new features such as Bitmoji stickers for the Always On Display, new Wi-Fi monitoring, password request tools, and more. The report adds that update in India comes with the firmware version A705GMDDU5CTK4. After unveiling the One UI 2.5 with Galaxy S20 series earlier this year, the South Korean smartphone maker is now extending the Android skin to mid-budget A-series and M-series smartphones like Galaxy A50s, Galaxy M31, and so on.

Other features that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is getting with the One UI 2.5 include an improved camera experience and a new Samsung Keyboard features. As per a screenshot available on SamMobile, the update also improves GPS, compatibility with third-party apps, and more. The Galaxy A70 users would be notified automatically when the over-the-air (OTA) update arrives on their smartphone, though they can check the availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Select Download and install. The new update is said to be 1.32GB in size.

Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone maker has been testing the latest One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 for quite some time now. The new software iteration is expected to arrive in the coming months, although it would first reach premium Samsung smartphones like Galaxy S20. Until then, the One UI 2.5 remains the latest publicly available One UI version. The arrival of One UI 2.5 to Galaxy A70 also highlights Samsung's plan of extending the software version to its budget smartphone series. The Galaxy A70 that was launched in March 2019, carries triple rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone was launched with Android 9 in India and received the One UI 2.0 in February this year.