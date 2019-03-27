Samsung Galaxy A70 With 6.7-inch Infinity-U Display, In-display Fingerprint Sensor Announced

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced the launch of Galaxy A70 in its popular Galaxy A range next month.Featuring a 6.7-inch Infinity-U display along with the biggest screen in the Galaxy A portfolio to date, Galaxy A70 provides a more immersive edge-to-edge experience, the company said in a statement.The device will be unveiled on April 10."Today's consumers are using their phones in a more visually active and authentic way - sharing their experiences and staying connected longer."To meet the needs of this emerging generation, we created the new Galaxy A70 - designed for the way people are connecting now," said D.J. Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.Galaxy A70 has a triple camera system with a 32-megapixel super high-resolution front and rear lens.The device comes with 4,500mAh battery and super-charging technology.Paired with Samsung Pass, people can sign into websites and apps by using biometric authentication as an easier and more secure way of logging in.